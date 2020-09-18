Dear Editor,
I have came to you to tell you that I have came to the conclusion that the disturbances in the city have become a nuisance. The only annoying thing is loudspeakers are used at mostly all celebrations throughout the new generations, especially the younger kids that are going into college. The noise is one of the biggest problems in the city.
This town has had so many loud music concerns that are called in late at night such as on school nights that young children have to be in bed asleep, but can’t sleep with the extremely loud music blaring out of a vehicle, garage, or even another house. There are also complaints about people screaming about other people and such things like that. This city is smaller than most cities and I feel it has some of the most disturbances in the United States.
Noise pollution has been one of the greatest issues in the world right now because how often it is used or put into the air. The people that are most affected by this are the elderly and the young children. Due to the use of these the elderly and young children can barely sleep - which makes it harder for the children to learn early in the morning at school, because when you’re tired your brain doesn’t properly function, so these kids are being uneducated.
Kelcei Clem
Huron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.