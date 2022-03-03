A little bit of stress, says Bradley Dirks, is a good thing.
“Quite frankly,” said Dirks, a behavioral health specialist with K-State Research and Extension, “a little bit of stress motivates us; it pushes us.”
When one stress gets layered upon another and another…well, then it’s not so good.
Dirks has taken a look at the stress that has built up in rural America recently and says there is a heightened need for farm families to take notice of how they’re dealing with the challenges they face.
In many farm operations, Dirks said, “we have multiple layers of stress. For example, we know we have to support our family financially. We have to continue with our education and manage our business. And then you layer that on top of the weather – which we can’t control – and so many government regulations and mandates…”
“There are so many layers to the stress we are experiencing now that what we’re seeing in rural areas is the straw that breaks the proverbial camel’s back. It just takes one more thing and our stress goes into overload.”
Talking about stress is not a comfortable topic for many, so Dirks said it’s important for families and co-workers to watch out for one another. “We are better at recognizing stress in other people than we do in ourselves,” he said. “We are often not aware of our own levels of stress or how that looks and feels.”
Some physical symptoms of stress might include a headache, an aching neck, not sleeping or waking up tired. Behavioral symptoms include a short temper, anger, inability to relax and having difficulty making decisions.
Dirks said everyone is unique in how they choose to deal with stress. “There is a laundry list of things we can tell people,” he said, “(such as) eat well, exercise, remove yourself from the stress, take a break, go fishing.”
At a given point, though, Dirks said it’s important to talk to someone.
“I still believe that most therapy is done over the back fence with a cup of coffee with our friends and neighbors, (with) people who care about us and will listen,” he said. “The next level is finding a professional to talk to. Until we’re able to recognize and address our stress, it often times keeps growing.”
Each person’s process of dealing with stress will help for the next time life gets challenging, he said.
“When the current stress is gone, my experience tells me that something else takes its place,” Dirks said. “We don’t know what tomorrow holds. So we need to manage stress on an ongoing basis because it’s part of life. Having those skills and support systems in place is very important.”
More information and resources related to coping with stress are available online from the K-State Research and Extension bookstore (search for “Stress”), or by contacting your local extension office.
Beginner Gardening
Growing your own vegetables and fruit is quite desirable by many. If you are not a gardener and would like an introduction to gardening; extension will host a class for beginners on Wednesday, March 9 at the Atchison Library. We will gather at 6:30 in the meeting room and share some of the basics to get started in growing some of your own food. There is no charge. Call the extension office at 913-833-5450 if you have questions.
Planting Potatoes
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, so it is time to think about getting seed potatoes in the ground. Actually, any time from mid- to late-March is fine for potato planting. Be sure to buy seed potatoes rather than using those bought for cooking. Seed potatoes are certified disease free and have plenty of starch to sprout as quickly as soil temperatures allow. Most seed potatoes can be cut into four pieces, though large potatoes may yield more, and small less. Each seed piece should be between 1.5 and 2 ounces. Seed pieces this size will have more than one eye. Each pound of potatoes should yield 8 to10 seed pieces. Cut the seed 2 to 3 days before planting so freshly cut surfaces have a chance to suberize, or toughen, and form a protective coating. Storing seed in a warm location during suberization will speed the process. Plant each seed piece about 1 to 2 inches deep and 8 to 12 inches apart in rows. Though it is important to plant potatoes in March, emergence is slow. It is often mid- to late-April before new plants poke their way through the soil. As the potatoes grow, pull soil up to the base of the plants. New potatoes are borne above the planted seed piece, and it is important to keep sunlight from hitting the new potatoes. Exposed potatoes will turn green and produce a poisonous substance called solanine. Keeping the potatoes covered will prevent this.
