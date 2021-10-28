Critical race theory (CRT) is a non-issue in the USD 409 School District. As has been stated by the USD 409 administration, CRT is NOT being taught in USD 409 schools nor is it a part of the Kansas academic standards that Atchison Public Schools follow. This is FACT. Anyone stating anything contrary would be false. The State Board of Education released a statement on CRT reiterating similar thoughts. More information about Kansas History, Government, and Social Studies Standards can be found on the Kansas State Department of Education’s website.
Around Atchison, “Opposes CRT” can be seen on campaign signs and on shirts as well. As you consider your vote for school board representatives, please ask yourself why candidates are posting the above statements regarding CRT in their campaigns, when it is not being taught in our schools. Is it to create confusion or sow division in our community? Is it to mislead voters to gain votes? Please consider why a candidate for our local board would run on this narrative when factual information is readily accessible at USD 409.
Curriculum standards are designed to ensure all students receive a quality education that allows students to achieve local and state educational goals. USD 409 follows Kansas State School Board of Education guidelines regarding curriculum. In that regard, USD 409 employs a Director of Curriculum that works diligently within the State guidelines to prepare our students for post-secondary education, trade school, or the workforce. As stated, CRT is not a part of these guidelines and has never been a part of Kansas’ academic standards. Please review these standards or ask current board members if you have any questions. For more information about CRT, please research the topic and you will find why it is being interjected into local races and how it is often conflated with diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Our USD 409 Mission and Vision Statement reflect our desire to provide children from all backgrounds with the opportunity to succeed. “The mission of the Atchison Public School District shall be to identify and remove all barriers to promote equal opportunities for success by all students.”Building Successful Futures: Every Student, Every Day
This practice is an extension of a general effort on the part of schools to be inclusive of all students, regardless of race, sex, economic status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, neurotypicality, or level of English proficiency. I hope we can all agree that addressing the specific needs of children while supporting them, is a societal good. Any school board candidate who targets any of these populations in our schools would not be furthering this goal. Thank you for educating yourself on school board issues, vetting candidates, being informed, and voting responsibly. God bless.
