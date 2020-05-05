This article is too good; I just had to share it with you. Keith Harmoney is a Range Scientist at Hays:
“Over the years, I’ve heard rangeland managers develop rules of thumb, or short phrases, to try to help them simplify decisions that need to be made to manage their pastures. Some of these rules of thumb have merit and scientific or economic data to support the rules of thumb; however, some rules of thumb may be unfounded and lack informational support. The following is a list of some common rules of thumb, along with an explanation of whether or not the rule of thumb has any merit or basis of support. Thumbs Up means it’s a rule of thumb with merit, and a Thumbs Down indicates the rule of thumb lacks support and has room for improvement. A Thumbs Up and a Thumbs Down means that arguments may be made for and against the rule of thumb.
1. Take Half and Leave Half. Thumbs Up. This is probably the most common and most important rule of thumb for rangeland managers to follow. Clipping studies and grazing studies have both shown that when approximately 50% of the growing season’s top growth is removed, animal performance and vegetative production are at near optimal levels, and performance can be sustained over a long period of time. At the right stocking rate, half of the 50% of the growth that is removed during the growing season, or 25% of the total growth for the year, is actually ingested by grazing animals. The other 25% of the total growth that disappears does so as a consequence of trampling, defecation, wildlife use, insect feeding, and natural senescence and weathering of the plant material. The 50% of total growth that should remain standing through the growing season is needed for leaves to continue to photosynthesize to produce carbohydrates for new leaf material, for maintaining and producing new root growth, and for storage during the dormant season to serve as a source of energy to initiate new plant growth the next season. The right stocking rate for a pasture balances forages availability with animal removal to achieve this concept of take half and leave half on a sustainable basis.”
2. You Can’t Overgraze and Make Money. Thumbs Up. Pastures that are overgrazed produce lower net returns than pastures that are stocked at a moderate rate using the take half and leave half concept. Greatest net returns per acre will be experienced when, collectively, the greatest number of animals achieve their most efficient individual gain animal production and economic return.
This is also the stocking rate where total pasture gain on a per acre basis is usually at its greatest point of efficiency. As the stocking rate increases further, additional animals cause enough competition for high-quality forage or competition for enough quantity of forage, that individual performance is reduced. This results in production per acre increasing because more animals are on pasture, but production per acre increases at a decreasing rate because each individual animal will gain fewer total pounds. Increasing the stocking rate further and removing more vegetation results in even more competition and lower individual animal gain, and animal gain per acre will eventually even start to decline. Grazing animals at high stocking rates don’t achieve great enough gain to cover their own costs of production, so net returns plummet. Returns per acre and per animal are at their greatest level when total gain is most efficient to cover the costs of production. Grazing studies have shown that the greatest returns per acre are usually achieved at a moderate stocking rate that takes half and leaves half, and are least with heavy stocking when more than half of the standing forage is annually removed.
