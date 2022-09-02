Thursday, September 1, marked the opening of the "Season of Creation," an annual celebration of prayer and action to protect our common home. It takes place from September 1 (the World Day of Prayer for Creation) to October 4 (the feast of St. Francis of Assisi). Its "Celebration Guide" says, “The theme for this year’s Season of Creation is ‘Listen to the Voice of Creation.’ The intention is to raise awareness of the need to listen to the voice of all creation—the voices of those who suffer the impacts of climate change, the voices of those who hold generational wisdom about how to live gratefully within the limits of the land and the voices of a diminishing diversity of more than human species.”

If we truly listen to the voice of creation, we will realize that there are many voices. Some sing with praise and joy; some sing with anguish and lament. We can rejoice in the voices of praise as we view beautiful sunsets and sunrises, displays of blooming flowers, the calmness of lakes and oceans, and the cuteness of animals playing. These songs invite us to practice an “ecological spirituality,” attentive to God’s presence in the natural world.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.