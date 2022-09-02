Thursday, September 1, marked the opening of the "Season of Creation," an annual celebration of prayer and action to protect our common home. It takes place from September 1 (the World Day of Prayer for Creation) to October 4 (the feast of St. Francis of Assisi). Its "Celebration Guide" says, “The theme for this year’s Season of Creation is ‘Listen to the Voice of Creation.’ The intention is to raise awareness of the need to listen to the voice of all creation—the voices of those who suffer the impacts of climate change, the voices of those who hold generational wisdom about how to live gratefully within the limits of the land and the voices of a diminishing diversity of more than human species.”
If we truly listen to the voice of creation, we will realize that there are many voices. Some sing with praise and joy; some sing with anguish and lament. We can rejoice in the voices of praise as we view beautiful sunsets and sunrises, displays of blooming flowers, the calmness of lakes and oceans, and the cuteness of animals playing. These songs invite us to practice an “ecological spirituality,” attentive to God’s presence in the natural world.
Tragically, however, there are also songs of anguish. In his letter for the celebration of the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, Pope Francis reminds us that mother earth cries out and implores us to end our abuses and destruction. He says “At the mercy of a ‘tyrannical anthropocentrism’ (Laudato Si’, 68) … countless species are dying out. Exposed to the climate crisis, the poor feel even more gravely the impact of the drought, flooding, hurricanes and heat waves that are becoming ever more intense and frequent. Likewise, our brothers and sisters of the native peoples are crying out. As a result of predatory economic interests, their ancestral lands are being invaded and devastated on all sides. Finally there is the plea of our children. Feeling menaced by shortsighted and selfish actions, today’s young people are crying out, anxiously asking us adults to do everything possible to prevent, or at least limit, the collapse of our planet’s ecosystems.”
This season should be one of really listening prayerfully to the world around us. What is it telling us about our actions toward it? I have promoted recycling, buying nontoxic products, composting, avoiding plastics as much as possible, and unnecessary using of fossil fuels. While these are good practices, so often my preaching has landed on deaf ears. Perhaps this is due to a lack of ecological spirituality which should precede our actions. In order to gain this spirituality, we must first be in touch with the world around us and realize that we are here not to dominate nature but to protect it, that all of creation is integral to each other.
As we listen to the world around us, we hear of flooding, fires, and droughts across the world and burnt fields in our own area. We hear our gardens, flowers, and lakes calling for more rain. We need to listen to these voices to make ourselves aware that our earth is in anguish. If we want to experience its continued voice of praise, we need to also listen to these cries of anguish and together seek ways to prevent more global warming.
We may not be able to do much, but every little bit we do is something. If each of us did our little bit, together we could do great things. To do a little bit, we must first love the world around us enough to not let it die. Really listening to it will help us grow in this love.
