Earlier this month, our column written by Sister Helen Mueting introduced readers to the "Season of Creation." This is an annual period of prayer and action that is a collaboration among Christian faiths to highlight concern for envirionmental issues. For people of faith, it is important to recognize that protection of the environment is not just a scientific or political issue, but a moral one as well. Any believer in a loving creator God must believe that all that exists in the universe is part of one whole creation united in the love that brought it into being.
One of the phrases often used to recognize the sacredness of a unified creation is to call earth "our common home." As I was reflecting on this phrase, I began to think about what it means to share a home. A home is one single structure in which a group of people, related in some way by blood or other commonality, settle and reside for their protection and care. It does not take too much imagination to extend this definition to the earth. It is the one gigantic structure that cares for all of the people in the world, who are integrally related to one another as brothers and sisters in the family of God's one, single creation. We all depend on it as the place where we get food, water, shelter, and all basic needs.
What do we expect to get from any home we live in with others? Perhaps many of you grew up in a family where an adult was regularly reminding and admonishing you about wasterfulness and carelessness. You may have been reminded to close the refrigerator door because the cool air was escaping. Perhaps it was the old classic "Close that door; we're not trying to heat the whole neighborhood!" or reminders to turn off a light as you left the room because electricity costs money. You may have been told, when you didn't want to eat what was on the plate, to think about all the starving children who didn't have food. Although we may never have thought about it, we were getting environmental messages before we had today's language to describe it. They were about recognizing that natural resources are real things, that our use of air and water and food have consequences beyond ourselves, even in this one little house that was a microcosm of our common home of earth.
People who live in a home also are acutely aware of taking care of the other people in the house. If we are wasteful or careless with the things in the house, someone will tell us in no uncertain terms. We are expected not to break, lose or mistreat what is in the house because others have to depend on those things as well. The loss is not just to one individual but to everyone, and the loss deprives them of things they need or count on using. No family that constantly deals with this kind of lack of concern will be able to live in peace.
We assume, also, that the members of a household will deal fairly with one another. One will not occupy a luxurious suite of rooms while another sleeps on the floor of the garage. One will not feast three times a day while another gets only the leftover scraps. Think about the mother who takes the smallest portion deliberately so there will be more for the children, or the family that makes sure the guests get enough food before they take more. How different might our world be if we could apply even a little bit of this thinking to our realtionship with the other occupants of earth, our common home?
