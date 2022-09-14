Earlier this month, our column written by Sister Helen Mueting introduced readers to the "Season of Creation." This is an annual period of prayer and action that is a collaboration among Christian faiths to highlight concern for envirionmental issues. For people of faith, it is important to recognize that protection of the environment is not just a scientific or political issue, but a moral one as well. Any believer in a loving creator God must believe that all that exists in the universe is part of one whole creation united in the love that brought it into being.

One of the phrases often used to recognize the sacredness of a unified creation is to call earth "our common home." As I was reflecting on this phrase, I began to think about what it means to share a home. A home is one single structure in which a group of people, related in some way by blood or other commonality, settle and reside for their protection and care. It does not take too much imagination to extend this definition to the earth. It is the one gigantic structure that cares for all of the people in the world, who are integrally related to one another as brothers and sisters in the family of God's one, single creation. We all depend on it as the place where we get food, water, shelter, and all basic needs.

