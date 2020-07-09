Life as we know it has basically changed. I have begun keeping my door locked, fearful of allowing anyone in unless I can ID them through the peephole. Then only if I know them, and even if they are wearing a mask, like the Schwan's man, even with a mask, I can recognize my family.
But recognition is of no help, as most of my family members are involved as first responders, so they must stay 6 feet away from me, even with masks and gloves. Non-first responders cannot visit, or be visited by me, as they have had to be tested for COVID-19, and testing involves a wait of many days.
So we are all unable to see one another, except at long range.
My descendants have almost all possibly come into contact with the virus, and even though I have had no chance of contact, we must all stay away from one another.
My great-grandchildren, who often spent time with me while sometimes staying in my home for several days, now wave at me from my driveway as I stand in the window and wave back. My beloved little children now look like Lone Rangers in their masks, which they now wear any time they leave home, and I'm so grateful that granddaughter by marriage takes the time and effort to bring them for driveway visits. She, too, must take these precautions, both for them and for me.
The thing I find the worst is that I don't know where to direct my anger – at the Chinese government or my own government. China for escape of the virus, and maybe keeping the danger factor hidden from the world (was it simply believed that China could control the virus, or was it a planned action against those whom the Chinese in power saw as enemies and knew it would also eliminate a lot of people they had no reason to see as enemies, to the point of raining death down on their own people? Chinese in power have been known to do away with other Chinese in the past).
Or had my own government been too slow in detecting the danger - even to point of life losses across our nation and the world?
It seems to me to be a horrible, non-intentional series of accidents at best or intent to conceal at the worst. Maybe no government realized the horrible results – or was it that the possible danger was in any quarters intended, either as an act of germ warfare test by China, or a misguided attempt by my government to stem a possible disruptive panic across America?
A well-meaning, but tragic error, or did no one comprehend the destruction?
Is there anyone or no one at whom to direct anger? Am I the only one angry? Or are we all angry, with no one or everyone for our anger?
I am unable to understand how this could have happened to the thousands of innocent people. Or are we all in some way to blame?
Well, I say "no" to that. Little children are not at fault. Not even if their elders were cruel or just mistaken or in some way guilty should this horror have been taken out on the world in general, and I must find a place for anger, or – as my faith tells me – find forgiveness, if indeed someone needs to have forgiveness for blame or error.
But even my usually strong faith engages in hide and seeks with me.
It's going to be a long time, if my life holds out, before I can come to terms with what is the only thing still able to visit us on the planet – the possible science that brought about this virus, the virus itself or the result or reason for what caused global tragedy.
I find it difficult to see those precious little ones waving to me from behind masks that keep me from seeing the smiles on those wonderful tiny miracles with which we have been blessed, and now can't see up close.
Yes, l it will be a long time – maybe never – before I find it easy to see behind any kind of mask who, or what, I can blame or forgive for the hiding behind masks. Masks now made to fit even babies, or maybe just some assumed ones worn by politicians – any politicians.
Perhaps I need to find some forgiveness for myself and the way I feel. Maybe I can find forgiveness for me about my feelings against any politicians if and when no one has to wave to Gramma Patty from her driveway.
