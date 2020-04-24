Dear Editor:
In the wake of all the problems we’re facing, maybe it’s time for a different point of view.
We can get through this together, this I guarantee.
Everything will get better, just you wait and see.
It’s time for us to come together.
Faith, hope and love are the key.
Yes we’ll get through this together.
It’s all up to you and me.
I’ve always heard it said.
It’s really darkest before the dawn.
If that’s true, things will get better.
You gotta just keep holdin’ on.
Now is not the time for panic.
We need to turn to God and pray.
Ask His help and forgiveness,
And His guidance everyday.
Now don’t take this crisis lightly.
Cause things are bound to get worse.
I thank God that I’m living, in the greatest country on earth.
Charles Contreras
Atchison
