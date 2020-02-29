DEAR EDITOR,
The Concerned Citizens for Life of Atchison (a local partner of Kansans for Life) would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Kansas Senator Dennis Pyle and State Representative John Eplee for voting in favor of the Value Them Both Amendment to the Kansas Constitution.
Recent court rulings have cleared the way for an unlimited abortion industry in our state and Value Them Both is THE most important pro-life measure of our generation. While it came up a few votes shy in the Kansas House on Feb. 7, the Amendment will likely be debated again later in the 2020 legislative session.
Value Them Both is a commonsense measure that would restore Kansans’ ability to have a say when it comes to the regulation of the abortion industry. Without this Amendment, every state pro-life law could be struck down in court and state Medicaid/taxpayer dollars will likely become a funding source for abortion.
We encourage readers to thank these legislators, encourage them to continue fighting for the Value Them Both Amendment and place it on the August 2020 ballot.
— JOVITA ANDERSON
Atchison
Editor’s note: Since 1977, the law has prohibited usage of taxpayer dollars through federal programs like Medicaid to pay for abortions, with three exceptions. These are for if the woman is a rape victim; if the pregnancy happened because of incest; and/or if medical personnel determine the pregnancy must end to save the life of an injured or ill woman. According to the Kansas News Service, four Medicaid-funded abortions have happened since 2013 in the state.
Render unto Caesar, comrade
DEAR EDITOR,
Citizens surely know that when we pay our taxes, we are merely renting the infrastructure, goods and services that are community property. Rules and regulations are merely devices to control land usage, in the public interest. One doesn’t really own property. An individual’s life, assets and labors belong to everybody. Or so goes the convoluted propaganda of our day. If the multiple parties struggling for control of our political systems have their way, this is how it will be. We would be a communist system. That is how communist systems work, with one party controlling everything. It is what it is!
— W.E. BEWLEY
Atchison
Thanks for
Globe story DEAR EDITOR,
I just wanted to send out a big ‘thank you’ for the fine article you wrote about my talk (Educator backs ‘citizens of Heaven,’ published Wednesday, Feb. 26). Nicely crafted, you are definitively a talented journalist! Thanks and have a great rest of your day.
— JUAN CARLOS ARAQUE
Atchison
