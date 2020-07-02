To the Editor,
As we look at renaming Division Street, let’s analyze the name. It was called Division Street because it divided the City of Atchison from the County of Atchison,. This is no longer valid. It has been seen as meaning dividing the black community from the white community. This is not valid either but it is perceived that way. By changing the name we correct both the original meaning and the invalid perception. Thus there is no valid reason to keep the name Division Street.
John E. Bishop
Atchison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.