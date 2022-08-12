Though almost two-thirds of Kansas voters voted to protect choice, the minority will not accept the results. Kansas will become a target for attack for being a destination of compassion and a refuge for the women coming from other states. This minority's message will be wrapped in a cloak of sanctimony, lacking in love and compassion for women in the state of crisis. If we continue to send Representatives to Topeka who are committed to being anti-abortion, the damage will continue.
John E. Bishop
