The refusal of Republicans to address gun control has given license to mass killings. The AR-15 is a weapon designed to kill people. All guns can kill but these are for that specific purpose. This is one more example of the hypocrisy of the pro-life agenda. If life is truly important, then they need to step up and protect the lives of innocent people from this senseless slaughter. If we continue to send people to represent us who will not address this issue, nothing will change.
John E. Bishop
Atchison, Kansas
