We have too much government control
DEAR EDITOR,
Back in the 1960s, when our federal Congress people had a $22,500 annual income, We the People could trust our government.
The people in American government today are greedy and are only in Congress to benefit themselves along with tax-exempt corporations and the top 10 percent wealthiest people of the United States.
Even our state, county, city and local governments are becoming greedier in increasing property taxes and the rates for our utilities: sewer, water, natural gas and electricity.
When I first moved to this Northeast Kansas town, I met a lady with six children, and we increased the family by one member. For most of the 1980s, our sewer bill was only about $20 per month, and the bill showed how much water we used. The electric bill showed how many kilowatt-hours were used and the natural gas usage was also on that bill.
When I lived in this Northeast Kansas community in the 1980s, this community had a population of 750 to 800 people. Today, by my estimate, this town has 450 people. Too much government control has taken away from We The People, causing a rise in utilities. Is this causing people to move away?
— TERRANCE HAWBAKER
Effingham
Editor’s note: Today, rank-and-file members of the U.S. House of Representatives each receive a $174,000 base salary per year, as well as various allowances and expense payments. Allowing for the effects of inflation, the $22,500 base salary offered to rank-and-file members in 1964 — which Congress raised to $30,000 in 1965 — would purchase the same amount of goods and services as a salary of $194,700 in 2019.
In addition, the region is largely served by for-profit electricity and natural gas utilities, but water and sewer fees billed by local governments are designed to defray operational, maintenance and improvement costs, and don’t generate any compensation. The City of Effingham had a population of 546 as of the 2010 U.S. Census; Census research estimated a possible decrease to 517 residents in 2016.
Auxiliary wishes CEO Jacobson
a happy retirement
DEAR EDITOR,
The Red, White and Blue Atchison Hospital Aux. B.B.Q and membership meeting was held recently at the Atchison Hospital.
Atchison Hospital Aux. President Diana Rooney welcomed the guests and introduced guest speaker, Jenifer Brockoff from Advanced Health Services, who spoke to us about the plans for new offices. It will give them much more space and will allow the Home Health Services to come back to this facility; Advanced Health Services have grown immensely.
Retired Atchison Hospital CEO John Jacobson gave us “a few important words,” stating he will remain in Atchison, as well as do some traveling to Georgia and Vermont.
Service awards were awarded to 5 year, 10 year, 15 year, 20 year, 35 year, 40 year, & 50 year members. The Guardian Angel Award was given to Carol Breneiser & Jeanne Durkin. The Auxilian of the year award was given to Al Wohletz. Congratulations, Al; you deserved it. Al was given a beautiful chime clock as a gift. All of Al’s brothers and sisters were present to congratulate him.
Carol Black and Shirley Cavanaugh were in charge of the patriotic decorations. They were beautiful and were given as prizes to the persons who had the white hat at their place.
As usual, the meal was delicious. Thanks to the wonderful kitchen staff.
— MARILYN FALCONER
Atchison
