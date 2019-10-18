Keep the mall, it has plenty to do
“... People don’t want to walk ... They like to cruise ...”
It is that mentality which has promoted obesity, etc.
Keep the Mall. but reduce rent so businesses that provide services and products for everyday shoppers can afford to locate there. Walmart, which receives a huge tax incentive, is probably the biggest reason people don’t frequent the Mall, not for lack of existing business.
(Examples include) the Amazing Deal Wow store — which had the best and cheapest annuals last spring — Hilligoss Shoe store, and the Kansas store, a gold mine where you can buy an ice cream cone for a dollar, handmade greeting cards to fit any occasion, and lots of things. It even has a soda bar with great tenderloin sandwiches.
The Mall also has hair salons, a credit union, several banks, a hardware store, an optical shop, lawyer and insurance services, several eating establishments, a couple of thrift stores, an antique store, and even a sewing/quilt shop. It does, however, lack a pub or saloon.
The Mall is always crowded for special events such as Octoberfest, etc. and is a great space. The reason shoppers frequent a store is to get what they need. They go to west Commercial because there they can get relief from sore feet (probably not due to walking but rather to wearing ill-fitting shoes in youth, arthritis and the effects of aging), printing services, and, of course, donuts and flowers.
— ROSE M. LEE, Atchison
Editor’s note: The quotation cited by this letter, while it was not submitted with any name, appears to refer to a quoted statement made by Commissioner Dave Hausmann during the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce City Commission candidate forum held on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Atchison Public Schools USD 409 district office. The full quotation is as follows:
“Commercial Street is our main artery in downtown,” Hausmann said. “The artery is clogged. Things die. Grants can be obtained; the expense can be managed. Perhaps the opening of Commercial Street could be done in stages, one block at a time. We are in an era where people don’t want to walk ... They like to cruise and see what stores there are.”
The quotation first appeared in the Wednesday, Oct. 16, Atchison Globe edition on Page A6.
