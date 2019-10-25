Hospitals need to show compassion
DEAR EDITOR,
I am 81 years old and I have Part A and Part B Medicare coverage. My premiums are deducted from my Social Security checks.
This happens even while our members of Congress bask in luxury, living on a minimum salary of $174,000 per year. That’s nearly one fifth of a million! For many families of four, their total income amounts to less than $50,000 per year, which is considered poverty level. They can’t afford medical insurance.
About eight months ago, on Feb. 24, I got out of bed and walked to the living room, where I fell on the floor (no sense of balance). I took my blood pressure, and it read at 250/140. I believe I suffered a mini-stroke. My son-in-law drove me to Atchison Hospital. About an hour later, the Atchison County EMS ambulance took me to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Veterans Hospital in Leavenworth.
On Oct. 21, I received a letter and bill from Atchison Hospital, charging outrageous prices ... I was only at the hospital for a very short time before the ambulance took me to the VA campus in Leavenworth.
Today, many nations, such as in Europe, have free medical services and hospital stays for their populations. Our hospitals in this country shouldn’t be so greedy. They should coordinate with my primary care provider to get me to where I need to go to receive the care I have earned.
— TERRANCE HAWBAKER
Effingham
I can’t vote
for these people
DEAR EDITOR,
I don’t see how I can vote for an incumbent in the upcoming City of Atchison City Commission elections (polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5).
Apparently, the incumbents approve of dictatorial policies, which resulted in denial of water to a citizen who, though he reacted badly, can’t really be blamed for being angry at unfair policies.
The problem is, the ballot doesn’t specify who in the race is an incumbent city commissioner. Atchison Globe has taken care of that, however!
I think the city commissioners should receive $100 per month so they can publish their views. If they don’t publish anything, they get no money.
Oh sure, go online if you want, if you can afford a computer. My Globe subscription is cheaper, by far! The newspaper pretty well covers the results of city meetings, but not the viewpoints of individuals, not that this should be anticipated.
So, as a blind man, mentally, I go to vote.
— W.E. BEWLEY
Atchison
