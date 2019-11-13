When Hank Funk went to war
DEAR EDITOR,
This is the second part of a series of battlefield diaries from my uncle, Henry “Hank” Funk, who served in the European theatre of World War II, while enlisted in the U.S. Army from March 1942 to November 1945. Anyone who would like to know more about Uncle Hank may call Dorothy Funk Noll at 913-775-1868.
Feb. 25, 1945, Cruchton, Germany: The 177th Field Artillery Group crossed the Our River into Germany.
Feb. 25, 1945, Brimingen: The 177th FA Group Fourth Armored Division had broken through the German lines and were running hard.
March 4, 1945: The division pushed across the Kylle River.
March 7, 1945, Berben: The 177th FA Group, Fourth Division, marched 41 miles toward the Rhine River.
March 9, 1945: The “C” Battery sank a barge on the Rhine River on the spot where Julius Caesar built this bridge.
March 14, 1945: In position to support crossing of the Moselle River by the 90th; made it look as though we couldn’t cross before daylight, so we were ordered into position on the west bank for the night, but later we were ordered to cross Oppenheim.
March 24, 1945, Lecheim: Crossed the Rhine River under heavy enemy artillery fire, bombings and strafings. No casualties.
March 24, 1945: Heiner Hof: Planes strafed battalion area, wounding one man in “B” Battery. After dark, bombers again tried to bomb the bridge over the Rhine, but missed. No casualties.
March 25, 1945, Gross Gerau: Watched Germany bombers from a distance try to bomb bridge over the Rhine, but failed. Watched six German bombers knocked down by anti-aircraft fire.
March 26, 1945, Waldorf: Positions on an old airfield. Received enemy artillery and some direct fire. More enemy artillery came while we were going into position. The battalion fired on Frankfurt, Main from these positions.
March 27, 1945, Niederrad. Across Main River from Frankfort. We engaged in a heavy counter-buttery duel throughout the night with a Heinie battery emplaced in the railroad yard two blocks north of the river, about 1,100 yards from our guns.
...
May 1, 1945, Lembach, Austria: Main body crossed into Austria through the town of Oberkappel. Roads were soft and muddy, causing us to move slow. Stayed in a large apartment house.
May 3, 1945, Altenfeldon: Town was shot up pretty bad by our artillery. We were to move out as soon as the congestion at bridge ahead was cleaned out.
May 3, 1945, Oberstrass: Two Heinie twin-engined transport planes shot down.
May 4, 1945, Rottenegg: Received heavy German artillery fire while the battalion was going into position. Gau Chancellor of Linz came into our area, trying to surrender Linz to us, but could not speak for the military, so was refused. Soon after he left, we received about 100 rounds of artillery fire directly into the battalion area; four men wounded and one officer killed. Gau Chancellor came back the following day to try to surrender again and said that all Germans had left Linz. While we’re negotiating, a German general had contacted an American general and surrendered Linz and all troops there.
May 5, 1945, Altendorf: Our trip to this position was a long, hard march over bad roads. Marched through Unfuhr, a suburb of Linz, getting to position. Many vehicles got mired when a battery from another unit tried to pass us. Rumors reached us while enroute that the war was over. But later was labeled as false.
11:15 a.m. May 7, 1945: We learned that the war in Europe was officially over.
We fired a total number of 60,576 rounds during our part in the war, weighing 3,029 tons. We saw 281 days of continuous combat and traveled 2,226 miles. We lost six men killed in action, 35 wounded.
— JOHN NOLL
Atchison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.