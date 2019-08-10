Praise for ‘pleas
PATTY,
I love the republication of your piece in Atchison Globe (Page A2, Saturday, Aug. 3, “Moore or less: I just can’t help but wonder”), which is so relevant to the recent mass shootings.
I am so angry at Republican lawmakers, who continue to turn a blind eye to Trump’s racist and white supremacist tweets. I intend to call our lawmakers to insist that they pass legislation for universal background checks and ban AR-15 and AK-47 guns. We also need to increase mental health funding.
I just heard Trump’s phony teleprompter speech on CNN. His words were meaningless. And, to have the gall to inject immigration into the need for more gun control laws! Even more disgraceful, he referenced Toledo, instead of Dayton, in his remarks. He is totally incompetent as a leader.
I hope you are doing well and would love to visit you sometime, because I admire the voice you give to those who are marginalized, and your pleas for common sense. You can look me up ... to see that I’m just a 71-year-old grandmother who wishes America would be a beacon of hope and justice for all.
— BRENDA GRANT
Atchison
Why do we
need these guns?
DEAR EDITOR,
In 30 seconds, Dayton’s murderous shooter killed 9 innocent people, wounded 30 more people, and shot over 40 rounds, before being shot dead by police.
The victims include:
Lois Oglesby, 27, mother of two and a nurse’s aide;
Logan Turner, 30;
Nicholas Cumer, 25, who would have graduated in two weeks;
Thomas McNichols, 25, father of four;
Derrick Fudge, 57;
Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36;
Monica E. Brickhouse, 39;
Saceed Saleh, 38;
and Megan Betts, 22, sister of the shooter and one of his first victims.
Thirty seconds of carnage: a life-altering experience that will last through eternity. Millions of tears shed at 10 funerals and afterwards, marriages that won’t happen, children that won’t be born, grandchildren that won’t be held. Empty chairs at family dinners, special occasions and Christmases.
A lifetime of sorrow and heartbreak, especially for the children who now have only one parent, not to mention the financial burden of funeral expenses. Single-parent households are especially at risk of falling into poverty.
Some of the 30 wounded may need several operations, and some may never be healthy again. Suddenly, the families of the dead, the wounded and their families, and the others present, lost their sense of security and peace, maybe forever.
A ripple of fear has spread across the nation. It is clear that a mass shooting can happen anytime, anywhere, and that anyone can be a victim. That is terrorism.
So, why do we need guns that are designed to rapidly kill a lot of people? The Dayton shooter had a magazine that could hold 200 bullets that are designed to cause maximum damage. It was fortunate that the police were near enough to stop the Dayton shooter in 30 seconds, or there would have been many more dead and wounded.
I can’t tell you why some people feel like they can’t live without these kinds of weapons, but I can tell you that Dayton and El Paso won’t be the last mass shootings.
— ALICE JOHNSON
Effingham
Editor’s note: Dayton, Ohio, is the site of a mass shooting that happened early on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 4.
