Giving thanks
for our food
DEAR EDITOR,
In March, Mary Meyers’ article “AHS Event Offers Food for Thought” introduced the AHS Campus Cupboard, our school’s in-house food pantry that is coordinated through Second Harvest. From March to the end of school, our cupboard distributed 75 pre-packed boxes of food and more than 250 additional pounds of food.
The pantry is scheduled to open its doors again when school starts in August and thanks to the generosity of the Atchison community, we will be able to do so! UMB provided the first donation to Second Harvest to get the pantry started, and in the past few months, multiple additional community donations have been made.
Many thanks all the businesses, banks, organizations, and individuals who have provided the help we need to fund this project and get the word out about it. Thank you also to all the teachers, administrators, the school board, custodial staff, maintenance staff, and the many others too numerous to include who have been incredibly helpful.
The outpouring of support for this project has been a wonderful testament to how amazing the Atchison Community is! If you would like more information about the AHS Campus Cupboard or Second Harvest, contact Atchison High School at 913-367-4162.
— SARAH TSCHAUDER
Atchison
Come to our reunion
DEAR EDITOR,
Please join us for the Stutz Family Reunion & Potluck Luncheon hosted by the descendants of Reidel and Rachel Stutz at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the education building of Effingham Union Church, 515 Seabury St. in Effingham. We will gather that morning and eat at Noon. Bring your family, a potluck dish, eating utensils, family pictures you wish to share and any outdoor games for the children. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call the church at 913-833-4481
— STUTZ FAMILY
Effingham
