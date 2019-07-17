Vets need health care, more than Congress
DEAR EDITOR,
Members of Congress are being paid annually, from $174,000 up to $225,000 per year, plus free medical expenses, and are provided free medical care for themselves and their children until the kids are 26 years old.
Members can well afford to purchase their own medical insurance and pay for their own care and hospitalization. They are also being paid under the table by passing bills advantageous for the big, greedy corporations, which generates thousands of extra dollars.
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins discussed in his recent column on July 13 how Congress enacted the MISSION Act on June 6, which is supposed to increase access and quality care for all veterans, whereas making our veterans to wait for their health care is highly unacceptable. The community’s health providers (local hospitals) are to be reimbursed by the Veterans Administration.
I am an 80-year-old U.S. Navy veteran. I received an honorable discharge after serving for four years, and I earned a recommendation for re-enlistment prior to separation from the service. I also have Medicare, which costs me $140 per month. Ambulance service is an expense that needs to be paid by the MISSION Act, enacted by Congress this year.
We the People definitely need medical and hospital help more than our greedy congressional members, that’s for sure.
— TERRANCE HAWBAKER
Effingham
