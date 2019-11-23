Enough of this
political noise
DEAR EDITOR,
I’m tired. I’m so tired of sending politicians to Washington and they do nothing but fight over the Russians’ involvement in the elections, try to impeach the president, and argue over what bathroom people should use.
Is this why we elected them? All that time and our money wasted. What happened to the real issues, like the mass shootings, gun control, drugs, opioid abuse, the high cost of medicine, illegal entry into our country and our military?
I’m tired.
— PAUL KOMAREK
Atchison
Return our Social Security money
DEAR EDITOR,
We the People have no guarantee of anything, anymore today, except that private companies and corporations are determined to make a profit at our expense.
There is too much corporate welfare today, and corporations aren’t practicing the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, passed by Congress nearly 130 years ago. Many companies are not paying any corporate taxes on billions of dollars in annual income. Corporations must pay their fair share.
Our problem today concerning Social Security is that our government dipped into Social Security funds to “borrow” against our retirement. We the People contributed for years into those funds, but the government hasn’t returned the deficits it has caused.
Social Security would be in good shape today if our legislators would return the funds they took from Social Security. They have cheated and robbed from We the People. We could start by reducing each legislator’s salary by $75,000 per year and directing the savings into the Social Security fund.
— TERRANCE HAWBAKER
Effingham
DEAR EDITOR,
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary for VFW Post No. 1175 would like to thank all who donated during our Buddy Poppy distribution over Veterans Day weekend. We would also like to extend our thanks to the Benedictine College ROTC members, listed for their help in distributing the poppies.
Special thanks go to: Joseph Ingalls, Miguel Monteclaro, Mary McCowen, Aaron Ptak, Raymond Salazar, Joseph Satterly, Johnathan Roush, Monica Wolfgram, Lars Herold, Zerek Baker, Patrick Hurley, Augustine Iseman, Meghan Douglas, Megan Massey, Georgine Irving, Brian Medina, Quinton Dubay, Peter Dufau and Truman Thomas.
— LYNNE BALL
Atchison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.