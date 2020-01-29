Protect graves,
defend history
DEAR EDITOR,
I thought it was illegal to destroy headstones, or tip them over.
This town prides itself on its “history,” who Amelia was, and the Victorian homes; it calls itself the “Most Haunted Town in Kansas.” Right.
But now, it’s OK for the City of Atchison City Commission — when a lot of the commissioners are new to the area, and are NOT old timers — to remove headstones from Oak Hill Cemetery? Why can’t they just fix them where they are, and place them back where they belong if they’ve fallen over?
The City now wants to put a metal plaque on places where headstones have been removed, with a lot number on it; no names and no dates. How, in the name of history, is this going to be allowed?
The City owns this cemetery. We can spend huge amounts of money to rip out the Commercial Street Mall to “maybe” bring in businesses, but we will desecrate these graves before we spend money on them? Graves the City is responsible for?
I am appalled, sad and so hurt for all of our families.
— MYRNA McCONNAUGHEY
Atchison
Help us stop
human trafficking
DEAR EDITOR,
January 2020 has been designated by our president as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
This provides an excellent opportunity to increase awareness about human trafficking and trafficking prevention.
Worldwide there are about 25 million victims of labor and sex trafficking.
Individuals in situations of forced migration, such as refugees and unaccompanied children, are particularly vulnerable to labor and sex traffickers.
Because every life is a gift from God and is sacred, it deserves to be protected and nurtured; we each have a responsibility to fight against the violation and degradation of our brothers and sisters.
— BARBARA McCRACKEN
Atchison
