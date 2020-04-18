DEAR EDITOR,
Realizing that we are living in unprecedented and unforeseen times, Kansans have been faced with difficult choices over the past few weeks. Our state, nation, and the world will never forget this most challenging time.
Our first responders, health care workers, and all essential employees have made countless sacrifices for all of us, and for that we are grateful. It’s encouraging that our healthcare resources appear to be even more adequate than initially anticipated.
Every day stories of the economic impact and the devastation resulting from the shutdown are even more heartbreaking to Kansans. Now that the curve is beginning to flatten, they are eager to reopen safely.
It is time to proceed with opening up the Kansas economy once again with a balanced approach toward the health and economic challenges we face.
Gov. Laura Kelly has taken action to close schools, close businesses, and even gone so far as to close churches. This experiment, the “Kelly experiment,” has taken a toll on our Kansas small businesses which are crucial to the economic life here in Kansas and has affected the normalcy of every Kansans life.
It is now time to see some action from the governor dealing with the consequential outcomes of her policies. The State of Kansas cannot afford to delay economic activity longer by continuing with the same experimental policies of the past few weeks. It is time for the governor to revisit her policies and begin reopening the doors to economic activity/recovery in Kansas.
— DENNIS PYLE
Hiawatha
Sen. Dennis Pyle, a Republican, represents much of the region in the Kansas Senate.
Strong leaders
in a time of crisis
I know it’s a frightening time for everyone, and I wanted to let you know I am praying for you and our communities. I am also doing my part to keep safe, help slow the spread of this virus, and help families impacted by the economic crisis we are now seeing.
As a state senator, I have the privilege of a job during this crisis — and my job is to be available to help as many people as possible. I have had so many Kansans call or email me directly, from incarcerated people, to disabled people, to caretakers and older Kansans, and I have been working tirelessly to find the best ways to make sure they get the help they need.
That’s my role in all of this. To serve. That should be the role of every legislator and elected leader, and I’ve been heartened by the leadership of Gov. Laura Kelly and Dr. Lee Norman here in Kansas. It’s a difficult time, but I am fortunate to be able to serve the people of my district and direct them to the resources they need. I am proud that during this session of the Kansas legislature, we passed a state unemployment expansion to up to 26 weeks. Our budget also includes $65 million for COVID-19 response.
To everyone, please do not hesitate to reach out if you have questions or need anything — that’s what I’m here for. Stay safe.
— BARBARA BOLLIER
Mission Hills
Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Democrat, represents a section of Johnson County in the Kansas Senate. She is also a candidate for the U.S. Senate.
