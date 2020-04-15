DEAR EDITOR,
Times are very hard right now. Stay home, no work, etc.
But bills keep on coming. Those who get the big check will just hand it over to landlords, gas, lights, water. Those of us on Medicare or disability won’t get a check. So one trailer park in town raised the lot fee. Why??
Landlords need their money; yes. But in this bad time why raise rents on people out of work?
Why double the price of a food item? Why raise the price on anything”
People need to take care of each other. Check on the old one on your block. You can call them — even if it’s to say hi, thinking of you, do you need something?
Price gouging is wrong. A service you have used before at one price raising higher at this time is WRONG. Come on people — be a good neighbor. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Please stay in, stay safe & care for each other and all your pets. Don’t dump them!
— MYRNA McCONNAUGHEY
Atchison
We will get
through tough times
DEAR EDITOR,
It’s during the most difficult times when many Kansans turn to their faith to seek counsel, and guidance, and comfort. And we’re in one of the very toughest of times right now.
Life as we know it has totally changed, at least for a while. And we’re worried about our loved ones and our neighbors, and we wish for their good health. And we’re worried about our own lives and our own livelihoods.
While this Easter was different than any other, the meaning of it remains the same. It’s a day of hope, and celebration, and gratitude.
I know it difficult it is to not be able to gather at church, or around the table with the people we will love, or hunt for Easter eggs. Or join hands in prayer. But I also know our faith has never been stronger and the better days lie ahead.
To all Kansans: Please stay safe, and please stay hopeful. Thank you.
— GOV. LAURA KELLY
Topeka
