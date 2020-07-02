Dear Editor,
On behalf of Atchison United, I am writing in support of the City Commission changing the name of Division Street. This change is a long time coming and is necessary for the community of Atchison to move forward.
I believe that most people are aware of the history of the street. While the name may have begun as simply a line to denote sections of the town , the name “Division” has taken on a racist connotation over the intervening decades.
As a history teacher, I educate students on the lessons that we can learn from the past and how to apply those lessons to the present. The swastika was originally a Buddhist symbol, but due to its connotation with the Nazi Party, no one would think to continue to apply it to Buddhism today. Our society does not exist in a vacuum. In order to progress as a people, we must move with the changing times. Division Street is an example.
In the 29 years that I have lived in Atchison, I have made some wonderful friends. Many of those friends are members of the African American community. The name “Division” supports a racist idea that they should only reside in a specific part of town, that black people should only live in North Atchison. That is an idea which is abhorrent and whose time is past.
Atchison is a wonderful community with a bright future. It is time for Atchison to embrace its diversity and become a city that works in the best interests all of its citizens while it moves forward.
Sincerely,
Kurt M. Schlanker
