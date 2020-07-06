I am writing in opposition to renaming Division St. The name has no relevance in our current society. People in the Black community can and do live anywhere they choose. Stop a moment and consider the impact the name change will have on residents with Division St. addresses. Such as, they need to report the “new”address to federal agencies, I.R.S., Medicare, Social Security, etc., state agencies, driver license renewal, social services etc., county and city offices. As well as health care providers, pharmaceuticals shipped from out of town locations. Also, financial documents, letters from family and friends, and other documents. Yes, I know you should complete an address change form at the Post Office, but this in only temporary. Since this renaming has racist overtones, it may be more appropriate to rename Atchison St., since it was named after Senator David Rice Atchison, as was the City of Atchison & Atchison County, City of Atchison.
Division St. resident
Robert Peterson
(0) comments
