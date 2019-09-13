DEAR EDITOR,
I’m a proud military veteran from Atchison. When I joined the U.S. Air Force in 1978 I swore an oath very similar to the one that President Trump took when he assumed office. The oath should mean something.
But instead of preserving and defending the Constitution, Donald Trump betrayed our country and trampled on our most sacred values. It’s clear that he is unfit to be Commander in Chief.
During my Air Force career, I built surveillance and communications satellites which helped keep our nation safe. Recently, President Trump tweeted a picture of the Iranian Space Center. His tweet illustrates the dangers of his politicization of intelligence gathering. His public release of a classified photo jeopardized the work I used to do. This is a threat to our national security.
That’s why I’m calling on U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kansas, a brother Army veteran, to fulfill his oath by immediately taking action to impeach President Trump. He should put our country before his party.
— KATHRYN L. SMITH
Atchison
