To whom it may concern, we would like to say how sorry we are if you tried to attend our father's 90th birthday celebration on Saturday only to find out it had been postponed. Due to many traveling and the rise of Covid we felt it was for the best. Due to some misunderstanding the ad didn't get ran with this information. Hopefully we will be able t o celebrate at a later date.
Thank you for understanding
Roger Benitz & family.
