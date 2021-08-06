Every day I have spirited discussions with unvaccinated patients in my Family Medicine Clinic. Fortunately their numbers are diminishing. The politicization of the COVID-19 vaccinations at the crossroads of individual rights opposing public health initiatives is unlike any conflict I have ever seen in healthcare.
The myths, disinformation/misinformation on COVID-19 vaccinations have been extreme. Here are the common concerns I hear every day in my Family Medicine Office.
The vaccine will make you magnetic.
I have had many opportunities to test this myth out myself on patients and it just doesn’t happen. There are no metal or microchips in the vaccine. I saw the Tic Tock videos. They are false. The vaccines do not make you magnetic.
The vaccine will make women infertile.
The spike protein antibodies do not attack a placenta in a pregnant woman. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine has debunked this myth. The vaccine does not cause fertility issues.
The vaccine alters my DNA.
I have repeatedly explained how this is impossible given the mechanism of this vaccine. As these vaccines educate our bodies to produce antibodies to the spike protein, this occurs in the cytoplasm of our cells and not the nucleus (where our DNA resides).
The vaccines are experimental.
True the vaccines are only licensed under an E.U.A. (emergency use authorization). These vaccines were developed on an accelerated schedule of approval. Thanks to the Warp Speed Initiative by then President Trump. But make no mistake about it-these vaccines followed the traditional pathways, by performing the phase 1 through phase 3 trials concurrently saving years on the approval process. These vaccines are not experimental and will be fully approved by the F.D.A. in September. Then look for requirements. Clearly, these vaccines are safe and effective.
Many people have died from the vaccine.
The claims of thousands of deaths from the vaccine are based on the reports from VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). These are only reports and not confirmed deaths. Anyone can submit reports to VAERS. This is totally misleading. Just because a person dies 2 months after receiving a vaccine does not mean the vaccine caused it.
The vaccines contain microchips.
This myth is really hilarious and based on comments by Bill Gates in Early 2020 about the possibility of digital certificates to store patient’s vaccine records. He didn’t mention microchips, but many other folks did, including the head of the Russian Communist Party. There are no microchips in any vaccinations.
I have had COVID and do not need a vaccine.
Yes you do. Patients who have been infected have a highly variable viral load and their immune system may not have uniform immunity. A vaccine can boost their immunity and provide that uniform response needed. I do advise that previously infected patients wait 3 months to get their vaccine and although not official only get 1 vaccine. Many studies have established that this is all they need.
