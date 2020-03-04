DEAR EDITOR,
My daughter is a junior in high school and has been on the basketball team since her freshman year.
A couple weeks ago I was at a home game watching her play. A man sat down next to me a little before halftime. As my daughter dribbled the ball up the court with just a few seconds remaining in the half, this man next to me shouted very loudly, “Shoot the ball, you idiot!”
I turned to the man and (in a roundabout way) told him the idiot was my daughter, and he needed to remove himself from the stands if he was going to talk poorly about any of the players, but especially about her, while he was sitting next to me. He didn’t seem to care that he had just insulted a 16-year-old-girl while sitting next to her mother and even went on to tell me that he was there only to watch the boys game because girls basketball “sucks” and he never watches it.
Then he said something to me that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. He told me that if I was a “real fan” I would understand why he called my daughter an idiot and wouldn’t have been upset about it.
He asked me, “Are you even a real fan?” Here is my answer, sir.
I am the real-est of the fans. I show up to every home game, and most away games, cheering them on win or lose. I wear the shirts, I take the pictures, I do the bragging after a good play or game. I have made the team dinners, cookies and have helped send them to off to tournaments with bags full of goodies. I take time off from work to make sure I am there so she can see me in the stands. I cheer her and her teammates on all season, every season.
Let us not forget that these are kids. They put themselves out there on the court often already knowing what the result of the game will be. Yet, they show up to play, giving 100% for their team, their coaches, and their fans. They do not need to be called names, criticized, or belittled.
So, maybe I don’t know all the “rules” of the game. Maybe I don’t know all the terminology or understand what the calls mean. But make no mistake, sir. I am indeed a real fan — a real fan of HER. Her real-est, truest, most supportive and number one fan.
— BECKY MAGUIRE
Atchison
