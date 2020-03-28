DEAR EDITOR,
In regard to Farmer Bob’s diatribe against the President of the United States ("Trump makes me fear for America," published Feb. 29 on Page A2), while accusing him of being a hateful con man and everything else, he spews out his own arrogance and hate.
When I grew up in Atchison County, this would have been considered to be a disgraceful way to treat a president, teachers, or anyone else in this way. Bob’s article is full of slander, lies, exaggerations and personal bias. May God have mercy on him.
Having made 30 trips into Russia since 2002, I can guarantee you Putin loves it when the American media, politicians, and citizens like Bob attack the President this way. They only embolden him. If Bob is really fearful for America, he should go back to the farm and stay there.
— TOM WATSON
Roanoke, Texas
ACCHS Class of 1959
A bold step for all voters
DEAR EDITOR,
Many Kansans will not have to choose between exercising their right to vote and staying home during the corona virus pandemic. Every registered Democrat in Kansas will receive a ballot in the mail beginning on March 30 to vote in the Kansas Democratic presidential primary.
At a time when many states, including Missouri, are postponing elections, Kansas stepped up before the current crisis hit by implementing early voting, mail-in voting and ranked choice voting in its 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Not only will Kansas Democrats not have to potentially risk their health by going to the polls, but they also will be able to rank the four candidates still on the ballot. Close to 2.2 million votes have been cast so far throughout the country in the Democratic Presidential Primary on withdrawn candidates. By utilizing ranked choice voting on their ballots, Kansas Democrats will have zero wasted votes in 2020.
Ranked choice voting works at every level from municipal to state to federal. It saves money, time and resources, at a time when budget dollars are crucial to address major issues that people care about in Kansas.
It would be great to see ranked choice voting, as well as mail-in voting in more elections going forward.
— JASON GRILL
Kansas City
