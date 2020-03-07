DEAR EDITOR,
This may be an unusual letter. I have been thinking about how I could help somebody that has been really helpful and good to me, and so many other people. So, this is what came to me.
I thought, perhaps I should write something positive in the newspaper about one of Atchison’s very best citizens, and best law enforcement officers.
I am writing about Deputy Charles Thomas of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Thomas deserves to be named man of the year, officer of the year, and receive a humanitarian award. He works mainly behind the scenes at the Atchison County Jail.
He has treated me with the utmost respect and is also very helpful. Now, don’t get me wrong, all of the jail staff are respectful and helpful to people (namely, inmates). But Deputy Thomas really helped me out very much.
I would like to see Deputy Thomas get some kind of recognition. This is just an idea, but perhaps a positive article about how he is a very good person and a good officer of the law. I’m not very good at writing letters. I don’t want you to think I’m so kind of nutso.
You really don’t know what Deputy Thomas goes through working at the County Jail. He has to put up with a lot of flak, and name calling. He just keeps his head held high and does his job in a very respectful way, with integrity.
I would request for him to receive whatever honor he might be nominated for. If this is something you could put in the newspaper, that would be a good idea. I would like a copy. Thank very much for reading this letter and for your time.
— ERNEST WHETSTINE
El Dorado Correctional Facility
Don’t forget state Medicaid funding
DEAR EDITOR,
This is a response to your Editor’s Note on the letter published on Saturday, Feb. 29, “Thanks for amendment votes.”
What you may not know is that state funds may be used to fund abortions through Medicaid. Because of the ruling last April by the Kansas Supreme Court judges (which said the Kansas Constitution reads that women have a right to have an abortion), the way is cleared for unrestricted abortion in Kansas.
Passing the Value Them Both amendment prior to any expansion of Medicaid is the only way to ensure your tax dollars aren’t used to pay for abortions through the Medicaid program in Kansas. Thank you.
— JOVITA ANDERSON
Atchison
President, Concerned Citizens for Life of Atchison
