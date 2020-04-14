Editor,
Times are very hard right now. Stay Home, no work, etc. But bills keep on coming. Those who get the big check will just hand it over to landlords, gas, lights, and water. Those of us on medicare or disability won’t get a check.
So one trailer park in town raised the lot fee. Why?
Landlords need their money – yes. But in this bad time why raise rents on people out of work?
Why double the price of a food item? Why raise the price on anything?
People need to take care of each other. Check on the old one on your block. You can call them -- even if it’s to say hi, thinking of you, do you need something?
Gouging is wrong. A service you have used before at one price raising higher at this time is wrong.
Come on people – be a good neighbor. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,.
Please stay in, stay safe and care for each other and all your pets. Don’t dump them!
Myrna McConnaughey
Atchison
