To the Editor,
Does the Fourth of July celebration festivities and Atchison County Livestock judging take priority over the tragic coronavirus epidemic?
I noticed this morning people moving cattle into the livestock buildings across the street (in front of my abode) constantly blocking my mailbox and driveway so that I am unable to park in front of my house and unable to park in my drive-way, which is not being thoughtful and caring of others.
I am an 82 year old Veteran whom served my country honorable six years of obligated service and a recommendation for re-enlisting. I am also exempt of any felonies.
Yours Truly,
Terrance R. Hawbaker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.