To the Citizens of Atchison County
RE: Shelter in Place/Stay at Home Order
There seems to be some confusion about the shelter in place/stay at home order issued Tuesday, March 24.
There are many exemptions to the shelter in place order, however, this does not mean that we do not need to stay at home. This order gives people the opportunity to provide essential items to their families and allow businesses to provide the essentials of day to day living. Go out ONLY if you have to and leave other family members at home (if you are able). If you MUST go out maintain space between yourself and others. Keep your hands clean and do not touch your face until you have washed your hands! Remember this virus can live on surfaces and is airborne.
Atchison County has yet to have a positive case and if we all work together and do our part maybe, just maybe, we can keep it that way. Please do your part, be responsible, and stay home.
Thank you for your cooperation in this very serious matter.
Lori Forge RN
Public Health Officer
Atchison County
