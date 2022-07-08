On June 25 and June 26 I led a group of Model A Fords on a weekend trip to Atchison from southern Iowa. I'm a native of the area, growing up across the river in Winthrop and going to school at Trinity Lutheran grade school and graduated from Atchison High in 1957. I'm writing to tell you what a wonderful time we had. The Super 8 was very nice and the restaurants were fabulous. There were 10 cars and about 20 people. We ate at Pete's Steak House, Paolucci's and Muellers and they were all great experiences. The food was excellent as well as the service. They all did a great job with the large group that we had. We visited the Atchison visitors center and museum and the people there were very helpful and friendly. I believe two of them were Paul Dunlop and Sterling Falk. Also, I was impressed wit the changes to Commercial St. it looks great! The visit to Amelia's home was very good too. The tour guide did a great job.
The only negative was the drive through Jackson Park. The road through the park was washed out and rutted from heavy rains and Guerrier Hill parking was in very bad shape. Also the trees had grown up so much they blocked most of the view of the river and the Missouri bottoms. I know all cities are having a tough time with budget restraints and I'm hoping that the park is at least in future plans for some upgrading. I would like to see a viewing platform like the one north of Atchison at White Cloud. Let me finish by telling you that the group had such a great time that they are talking about doing it again next year.
Bill Magers
Creston, IA.
