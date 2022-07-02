My name is Meredith Doyle. I live in Atchison, and I am writing to communicate a time-sensitive voting concern that affects Atchison residents. I explain my concern in full below but, in short, I attempted to register to vote this past Tuesday, June 28th, but was informed by the Atchison County Clerk (and confirmed with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office on the same day) that voter rolls for citizens of Atchison closed on June 23rd and will remain closed until August 3rd. This means that since last Friday, no additional Atchison residents have been able to (or will be able to) register for the August 2nd election, even though every other Kansan has until July 12th to do so. This shortened voter registration window is brought about by the presence of Atchison’s July 14th special ballot referendum. The Secretary of State’s office informed me that if everyone — e.g., everyone on the Board of Canvassers — is following Kansas law, provisional votes of previously unregistered voters (i.e., Atchison residents who were not already registered to vote on or before June 23rd) that are cast on August 2nd would not be counted when canvassed. The County Clerk’s office and the Secretary of State’s office both indicated that it is within the power of that Atchison City Commission to cancel the July 14th election, which would reopen voter rolls for Atchison residents until July 12th. I emailed, called, and/or spoke with each of the City Commissioners on Tuesday. While the Commissioners I have heard back from have listened patiently to my concerns (and seemed to have been previously unaware of the shortened voter registration window), the overall sentiment has been, as one Commissioner put in their email reply, “At this point I don’t see anything changing.” I hope that, like me, you find this response to be insufficient in light of the impact on voter rights. It is also my hope that if the Commissioners were to hear from the chairs of the local Democratic and Republican parties, they would come to a better understanding of the negative effects that their inaction would have on their constituents.
Ok, so that is the short version. Here is the longer version. As I said, my name is Meredith Doyle. I work in Atchison and, after years of commuting from KCMO, I’m happy to say that my family and I recently moved to town. We are very happy to finally be living here.
Up until Tuesday, I thought that I had until July 12th to register to vote in the August 2nd election, since July 12th is three weeks ahead of time, which is the normal cutoff ahead of elections in Kansas. When I’ve moved prior to this in my life, I’ve always just registered to vote when I obtained my new driver’s license. However, I learned Monday that the Atchison DMV didn’t have any available appointments until July 18th. So on Tuesday, I contacted the Atchison County Clerk office to see what I would need to do to register to vote since I won’t have my driver’s license ahead of the July 12th registration deadline. I was surprised to learn that the voter registration deadline for residents of Atchison was, in fact, last Thursday, June 23rd, not July 12th as it is in the rest of Kansas. This is because of the special ballot set for July 14th on the question of a 1% city sales tax. This special ballot has closed voter registration in the City of Atchison from June 24th through July 14th, because no new registrations are allowed in the twenty days prior to an election (K.S.A. 25-2311). Normally, voter registration would reopen the day after the election, so July 15th in this case. However, July 15th is less than twenty days prior to the next election–the August 2nd primary–so voter registration will remain closed for City of Atchison citizens until August 3rd. The date for the special ballot was set through the passing of Resolution 3304 by the Commission on May 10th. On the 10th, City of Atchison citizens had 63 days remaining to register for the August 2nd election; on the 11th, because of the passing of Resolution 3304, Atchison citizens only had 44 days remaining to register for the August 2nd election. This represents an approximate 30% reduction in the time remaining to register. Citizens of every other jurisdiction in Kansas still have until July 12th to register.
This adversely affects the voting rights of the following groups of people:
Unregistered eligible voters who were not informed that the special ballot would affect the registration deadline for the August 2nd election;
People who move to Atchison from out of state on or after June 24th;
And, potentially, previously registered Kansas voters who move to Atchison between June 24th and July 12th.
As you know, the August 2nd ballot is an important one. It includes a vote on a state constitutional amendment HCR 5003–also known as “The Value Them Both Amendment”–which would overturn the Kansas Supreme Court’s Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt decision and “[state] that there is no constitutional right to abortion, and [reserve] to the people the ability to regulate abortion through the elected members of the legislature of the state of Kansas.” The amendment question will be decided by a simple majority vote. Additionally, the August 2nd ballot includes Democratic and Republican primary elections for state and federal representation.
Contested races on Democratic primary:
US Senate
KS governor
KS Lt. governor
Contested races on Republican primary:
US Senate
KS Governor
KS Lt. governor
KS Attorney General
KS Treasurer
Atchison citizens who were not registered to vote by June 23rd no longer have the ability to weigh in on these important matters, even though every other Kansan has that opportunity until July 12th. In fact, many Kansans are still registering to vote. According to this news article, “3,256 voter registration records were added to the statewide voter registration list from Friday (6/24) through noon Tuesday (6/28).” But, again, Atchison citizens have not been able to register to vote since June 23rd--so, the same window during which over 3,000 other Kansans registered — and will be unable to do so until August 3rd.
The minutes from the May 10th special city commission meeting do not address the voter registration implication of the special ballot, nor does Resolution 3304 or the press release on the city website. There does not seem to be any indication of the 30% reduction in remaining registration days on the city’s Facebook page.
If the special ballot question is postponed, then voter registration for the primary races and the HCR 5003 amendment can reopen until July 12th. It is my understanding that postponing the special ballot is within the power of the Atchison City Commission. It would require the Commission to pass a resolution canceling the July 14th ballot. The sooner this could happen, the better, especially since advance voting in person on the special ballot is set to begin this Friday, July 1st. But, even after that, it is still within the Commission’s power to cancel the election.
While it is too late to include the 1% sales tax question on the August 2nd ballot, it could still be included in the November election. It is my understanding that the motivation for having the election on July 14th was in light of the July 20th deadline that cities must turn in “Revenue Neutral Rate” intentions to the County Clerk for 2023 property taxes, per K.S.A. 79-2988. However, when I spoke with the County Clerk’s office on Tuesday, I was told that the City could hold the election after that July 20th deadline as long as a public hearing were held.
I have attempted to resolve this issue without involving anyone beyond the City Commission because tempers are running high around the amendment issue and I don’t want to cause needless strife in the community. However, as mentioned above, my efforts to persuade the Commission to cancel the July 14th election have, as of yet, been unsuccessful. I think the appropriate next step is to reach out to the chairs of the local political parties to express my concern, which has been the purpose of this email. Please let me know if you have any questions for me. You can reach me at mmcst.37483@gmail.com or by phone/text at 913.850.0337. I am also available to meet with you in person.
