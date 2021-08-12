Dear Editor,
I want to thank Dr. Eplee for his article in the Atchison Globe dispelling
and debunking all the myths, disinformation and conspiracies theories
concerning the Covid Vaccine. As a widow of a Covid victim I appreciate
Dr. Eplee telling people the facts and encouraging people to get a Covid
shot.
Frankly, I don’t understand which freedom the no-vaccers and the
no-maskers cherish so much.
Is it the freedom to get the virus?
The freedom to give Covid to others such as their family members, friends,
children and to people who are very vulnerable . The freedom to make
people sick, some fatally ill is no great achievement to me.
Is it the freedom to be a long hauler meaning the virus can change their
health and lives for a long time or forever?
Is it the freedom to die from the virus?
My husband was an active 83 year old retired farmer. He would have loved
to have an opportunity to get the vaccine, but he did not have a choice.
But if he had the opportunity to get the vaccine, today he would have the
freedom to garden, fish, and tend his cattle this summer.
The only comfort our family has is that no one in the family gave him the
virus.
Alice Johnson
