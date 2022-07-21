Putting aside the question of whether abortion is right or wrong, what does proposed amendment HCR 2003 (Value Them Both) mean for Kansas women and children? What does the bill actually say?

"§ 22. Regulation of abortion. Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother."

