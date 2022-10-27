As a retired Leavenworth Public Schools teacher, I’m asking you to become actively involved in the race for the newly formed District 1 seat on the Kansas State Board of Education.
I’ve worked personally with Jeff Howards and Danny Zeck. The differences between these two men and their reasons for running are very clear.
Jeff Howards will do his homework, study the issues, and consult with professionals. I’ve witnessed his even-handed reactions to emotionally charged situations, but that doesn’t mean he won’t stand his ground when necessary. He reacts promptly and thoughtfully, using the full force of his position when necessary, soft-pedaling when he sees the need for diplomacy.
Mr. Zeck will continue to exhibit extreme ideology, pushing for ultra-conservative control of education policy, ignoring data and input from constituents and professionals. I’ve witnessed many verbal outbursts as well as unprofessional and embarrassing behavior in public meetings over the years. His behavior has been detrimental not only for educators, but it also often has worked against his own cause.
If you’ve had enough of extremists, please support Jeff Howards, who will read all the background material, listen to all constituents, and judiciously discuss issues, always keeping in mind the well being of all stakeholders in education.
