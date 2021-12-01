Habitat for Humanity was started in 1976 on a community farm in Georgia. Many of you probably know it is President Carter’s one true love (after Rosalind). President Carter in his later years was very active in Habitat. There are many photos showing him holding a hammer or talking to the volunteers. Habitat is so much more than just painting a house or renovating a house for a low-income family. Today it is a thriving organization that reaches out to people of all ages for a variety of issues. There are more than 1400 communities in the United States that have the organization and over 70 countries worldwide also host Habitat for Humanity offices and volunteers.
I spoke with Abigail (Abby) Perdue this week about Habitat. Less than five minutes into the conversation We had a lot in common. I served on two different boards for Habitat, both in Iowa. The other thing we had in common is Perdue and Purdue. I forgave her for spelling my alma mater wrong but she told me she was just chicken to correct me! Ok, enough of the bantering because Abby’s job is so important to this community and I want everyone to go on with the article.
Abby is what makes the Riverbend Habitat Organization for Humanity tick. She is a full-time employee. The organization was chartered in 1994 and has helped more than 82 families. Out of the 82 families Riverbend built 8 houses and renovated 11 houses.
First of all, thinking of Habitat as a renovation of an old homes is a misconception. Renovation is just a tiny part of what the organization can do for the community. Yes, the volunteers do get homes ready for low-income families to live in but there are strict criteria to get a mortgage and Habitat helps with the process. More about that in an article coming soon that will give everyone complete information about the process. Or, you can go to www.riverbendhabitat. org
Abby Perdue grew up in Atchison and knows the area and people. She was hired to be a full-time fund raiser but her job has expanded which she totally embraces. There is also a construction manager for Habitat but the construction does not fall into her realm of responsibilities.
In 2019 Abby came to Habitat through an advertisement in the newspaper. At the time she was living in Kansas City but still had strong ties to the Atchison community. Talking to Abby about Atchison you can hear the pride in her voice and her sincere feelings about helping this community.
I asked her if there we any projects that she is working on right now and she told me about a tool lending library. She said there are other communities that started the project and it has been a wonderful success. She explained that the tool lending program would have tools that the ordinary household would not have because they would either be too expensive to buy or just only necessary for one project. Training seminars on a regular basis would be available to help a homeowner who already has the tool but would like a refresher session. We talked at length about this project because it is one of the best ideas the community could embrace; it is doable and can be accomplished somewhat quickly. Some of the biggest hurdles are to get the tools, have knowledgeable personnel for training and of course money to get necessary supplies.
After that exhilarating talk on the tool project idea, we got down to the 3 questions about, “what would you like to see happen, change or fixed in Atchison (city or county)?”
- Housing – look at the improvements in some of the poor neighborhoods and help other homeowners so we keep the positive momentum headed in the right direction. This subject has come up in every interview with different angles but still the same subject. I said to Abby it sounds like we need to get questions answered on what exactly is going on to address this situation.
- Coordination of services – there are many duplicate services that other organizations are doing and we are wasting time, manpower and money. Abby said Kansas University has a program called IRIS that is an internal referral system. A specific need is entered and the system does the search[BT1] through all the organizations in the system and gives the user the appropriate information. More info to come on this subject.
- Variety and diversify activities in the community and county. She stated that there is just too much leakage to Kansas City. Community needs to find out why and address the situation. I did inform her about the mission of Main Street and the survey that was just launched. More information should be coming from the Main Street organization. Abby also believes more wintertime activities and making downtown look like an old fashion Christmas card would keep people in town. I passed along to her that Main Street is working hard to give the downtown a new look for Christmas and there are new ideas that will be happening this year.
Note: an in-depth article on Riverbend Habitat for Humanity will be coming soon. Abby is supplying new information also I would like to get more information from Kansas University on IRIS.
In the meantime, if you have any questions about, I am sure Abby would love to hear from you. Volunteers are always welcome, if you would like to be a volunteer please call: 913-303-7391.
