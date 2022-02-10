I remember going fishing with my family once at a little river that ran through the country near our home. We baited our hooks and put them into the water. Just like that, we began to catch fish after fish. My brother didn't even get to fish. He was kept busy just taking one fish off the line and putting bait on the hook and then there would be another fish to take off the line and more baiting. It was the greatest fishing I can ever remember happening to us.
This is something like what happened to St. Peter when Jesus came to his boat. The bible story tells us that it was the middle of the day. First of all, you never go fishing in the middle of the day. You always have better luck fishing early in the morning or in the evening. So you can imagine he was already confused when Jesus told him that he wanted to go fishing. But Peter did what he was asked and he got the greatest amount of fish he had ever gotten in his whole life.
Now this is the kind of story that could have gone in more than one direction. He could have gone on to tell it later in life to his children as just a fishing story. He might have said something like, "I will never forget that day we went fishing with Jesus. I've never caught so many fish in my whole life. We caught so many fish that we filled two boats. We had to get people to help." And then his son might tell his children, "You know, your grandfather went fishing once with Jesus and he caught so many fish that they filled their boat and their friends' boats and they sold the fish and there were so many fish..." and the story becomes a whale of a tale.
However, the story did not go that way. The story became something very different than just a story about catching a lot of fish. When Peter caught the fish, then he was profoundly humbled. He recognized the power of Jesus and he recognized God in Jesus.
In the Rule of St. Benedict that we sisters follow, St. Benedict says that whenever we see anything good in ourselves or we do something good, we should thank God. This is what happened to Peter. He was humbled. He was a fisherman and had been a fisherman his whole life. This would have been the greatest moment of his life as a fisherman, the peak of his power. That was all he had done for a living; fishing was his love and his commitment. Right then and there, at the moment the fish came in, Jesus asked him to make a career change, a profound life change. Peter is able to make that change because he is humbled and made aware that it is not he himself who accomplished this amazing feat but it is Jesus accomplishing the work in him.
From this moment on, as Jesus asked him, he was to stop fishing for fish and to be "a fisher of people." He was to "catch" people by his life and work and teaching. Our church, and so many other churches today, put a high value on the work of evangelizing others and bringing them to faith. Pope Francis says that the best way to evangelize is to be kind. Peter changed in all humility to treat people as Jesus had treated him. Each of us, as Peter was, is called to gather others to faith by first of all being kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.