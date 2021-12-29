There is just something exhilarating about seeing the first snowfall of the year. It seems like the snowfalls are getting and later in the season and less snowfalls. I have to admit growing up in the 60s was wonderful. The Upper Perkiomen Valley is at the foothills of the Blue Mountains in eastern Pennsylvania. The ocean is not more than 90 miles from the mountains so when the wind whips over the ocean un the winter and then hits the cold land a beautiful snowfall happens. Well, most of the time but a few times when the snow was so deep that even the big snowplows could not move all of the snow it can be life threatening. In 1959 it snowed for 4 days. The temperature just hoovered around the 32 degree mark and the snow was a wet, heavy snow that brought down power lines, caved in roofs and at night the streets froze making for hazardous driving and walking. People started using grills inside their homes to stay warm but the danger was in the carbon monoxide. Several people died including two classmates. When power was restored and the news from around the area was told, several hundred people perished. The snow was measured in feet not inches. Imagine Atchison getting several feet of snow with just one snowfall! Oh my!
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
- By: Barbara Trimble
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
- New Years Resolutions
- Mo-Kan Bridge History
- VFW Post 1175 recognizes local teachers
- KDOT announces approved December bids
- County wraps up the old business and prepares
- Highway 20 rollover injures two passengers near Horton
- Artful benches to enhance skate park landscape
Trending Recipes
Follow Us on Facebook
Most Popular
Articles
- Harris to leave lasting legacy at Atchison
- Furgeson, Summer D. 1988-2021
- Lancaster, Shanna J.
- ATCHISON POLICE
- Hanson, Floyd E. 1951-2021
- Exchange Bank &Trust President Mark Windsor retiring at year's end, Swinford named successor
- Morgan, Carolyn
- Lawless, Warren D. Jr 1946-2021
- Kout, Michael A. 1960-2021
- Tigers crown wrestling royalty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.