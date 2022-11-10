For the past three years, the K-State Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab, via a Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) Coalition grant, has offered a limited supply of free SCN samples to Kansas producers. If you suspect soybean cyst nematode might be a production issue in your soybean fields, take advantage of this program soon. Time is limited.

We often don’t notice SCN because they’re small and damage closely mirrors other field issues. All of its reproduction/feeding occurs on roots. Even digging up plants to find them can be a difficult process due to field variability and their small size. Because the nematode interferes with plant uptake of water and nutrients, it looks a lot like heat/moisture stress – or other diseases like charcoal rot. You may not even know you have an issue until levels have increased to a point where substantial yield loss is already occurring.

