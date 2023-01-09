I had a conversation earlier this week with a local sheep producer, who was showing me a live link camera from his lambing barn on his phone. This got me thinking about how nice that would be calving heifers for me personally, but also served as a reminder that many lambs and kids are being born now. North Carolina State has an excellent publication that serves as the reference today, found on the web for more information at: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/lambing-and-kidding-cheat-sheet-for-beginning-small-ruminant-producers

Survival of newborn lambs and kids is key to the economic viability of the operation. During the period surrounding lambing and kidding, understanding and identifying normal versus abnormal behavior and physiology and knowing when to assist are essential to newborn survival, a healthy start to life, and productive individuals in the future. One of the most important references should be your Veterinarian’s contact information, as they should be your go-to in times of concern. Trusted, experienced, mentors are great contacts as well.

