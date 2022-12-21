The winter solstice began this week, plus the past weather including snow and dangerous wind chills means winter is officially here. A Kansas State University veterinarian says these type of frigid conditions may mean we need to bring some pets inside.

"It is time to consider bringing your cat or dog inside for warmth," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center. "Pets that are very young or old, and those not acclimated to the colder weather, should be brought in during the colder temperatures."

