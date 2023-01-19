Our community of sisters has always been committed to living a simple life. The theology behind this has many dimensions. For one thing, we are not to be about the constant quest for more things but to leave ourselves more attentive to the voice of God. Another is that we should not be taking more of the world's resources when so many people live in extreme poverty. Another element is that, since we live in community, we are to be a family in taking care of each other's needs and sharing what we have rather than keeping everything to ourselves. Unfortunately, we live in an era of consumerism where we have grown up with lots of material assets and a communications network that is constantly telling us that we need more and more things in order to be happy.

Everyone, of course, cannot give away everything they have and live on the most basic of necessities. But each person of faith can be more attuned to what God has said about how we use our possessions and how we share them with those in need. For starters, think about what you have and how you got it. Consumerism is an "ism," like racism or sexism. It's an attitude that harms others. Before you buy, think about the resources used to make it: water, electricity, fuel. When you buy beef, think about the amount of land and grain the cow used that could have been used by hungry people. When you buy anything, know whether it comes from exploiting the earth and the people who made it. God expects us to have what we need, not everything we would like, and especially not if it hurts anything or anyone.

