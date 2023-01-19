Our community of sisters has always been committed to living a simple life. The theology behind this has many dimensions. For one thing, we are not to be about the constant quest for more things but to leave ourselves more attentive to the voice of God. Another is that we should not be taking more of the world's resources when so many people live in extreme poverty. Another element is that, since we live in community, we are to be a family in taking care of each other's needs and sharing what we have rather than keeping everything to ourselves. Unfortunately, we live in an era of consumerism where we have grown up with lots of material assets and a communications network that is constantly telling us that we need more and more things in order to be happy.
Everyone, of course, cannot give away everything they have and live on the most basic of necessities. But each person of faith can be more attuned to what God has said about how we use our possessions and how we share them with those in need. For starters, think about what you have and how you got it. Consumerism is an "ism," like racism or sexism. It's an attitude that harms others. Before you buy, think about the resources used to make it: water, electricity, fuel. When you buy beef, think about the amount of land and grain the cow used that could have been used by hungry people. When you buy anything, know whether it comes from exploiting the earth and the people who made it. God expects us to have what we need, not everything we would like, and especially not if it hurts anything or anyone.
The spiritual danger with having too many things is that instead of possessing things, they end up possessing us. We can spend too much time with any of them. We can become jealous of what others have. We can constantly be looking outward. We can just be distracted from what really matters. Unfortunately, the problem is not just tangible stuff. Anything in our lives, not just objects, can become too much: too much eating, too much talking, too much judging others and on and on. These are all things we are called to simplify.
The great availability of technology has added more complications. We can access all the world's knowledge, connect with a family member far away, share prayer and do many marvelous things with it. The danger is that we can also use it to window shop and want even more things, to feed on celebrity gossip or political rants or spend too much time on games or circulating pictures of things that may not even be real.
The Rule of St. Benedict instructs us to treat everything as a vessel of the altar. A vessel of the altar means something that is sacred – a means to grow closer to God. To live more simply, we simply have to make choices that bring us closer to God. All Christians and Jews are familiar with the words from the prophet Micah, "This is what God asks of you, to act justly, love tenderly and walk humbly with God." To act justly is to know the impact our possessions have on other people and the planet. To love tenderly requires us to reverence everything and everyone by our choices. To walk humbly with God is to bring everything into a God-centered perspective. When we are humble, we know that we are not the center of the universe, that having more things does not make us better but takes us away from awareness that everything is from God and returns to God. Keep it simple.
