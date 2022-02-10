A program that helps to develop leaders for agriculture, business and rural communities is now accepting applications for its newest class, which will be announced this summer.
Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership is an intensive two-year program designed for those engaged with agriculture and rural Kansas. Program officials said applications will be accepted through April 1, and KARL Class XVI will be announced in June.
“Agriculture and rural Kansas constantly face new and unique challenges, and there is a need for individuals who have leadership skills to serve in decision-making positions,” said KARL president Jill Zimmerman.
“Graduates of the program become part of a network and have gone on to serve in legislative bodies, farm and commodity organizations, agribusiness, community entities and their local communities, which is vital for the future of Kansas. Participants engage in a series of seminars throughout the state, domestic and international study tours, Washington, D.C., Gettysburg.”
Zimmerman said KARL invests more than 400 hours of intensive training per person in seminars, speakers and domestic and international study tours over two years.
KARL got its start in 1989 when a group of individuals representing various segments of Kansas agriculture met to discuss the need and potential for an extensive educational program designed to build a leadership base for the state’s agriculture and related industries. The first class of 30 participants began leadership development training in 1991. Since then, more than 440 participants have completed the program.
From the field of applicants, a list of finalists will be interviewed by a selection committee in May and the class roster will be announced in June. Zimmerman said upon completing the program, class members will demonstrate leadership potential and willingness to serve in decision-making roles.
Those of Atchison county that have previously participated in KARL are Lois Niemann, Mark Jirak, Scott Gigstad and myself. I would give it high marks for the quality of the program. It is worth the investment of time.
The KARL program is a member of the International Association of Programs for Agricultural Leaders (IAPAL), represented in 40 states and multiple countries. For more information about KARL, call Zimmerman at 785-532- 6300 or visit the KARL website at http://karlprogram.com.
Vitamin A helps cattle health, immunity
Kansas State University beef systems specialist Jaymelynn Farney is urging cow-calf producers to maintain appropriate levels of vitamin A in their herds to help minimize scours in calves and reduce retained placenta in cattle.
She recommends 30,000-45,000 international units of vitamin A per day for bred cattle to increase the chances of minimizing calf scours.
Some of the best sources of vitamin A include:
Legumes.
Alfalfa.
Current year hay crop.
Lush, leafy green forage.
Winter cover crops.
Yellow corn.
The most classic symptom of vitamin A deficiency is weak calf syndrome, according to Farney.
“Those calves just aren’t as thrifty and if they do get up and nurse, the cow's colostrum is pretty low quality,” Farney said.
Vitamin A contributes to higher quality colostrum. Calves deficient in vitamin A are set back their entire life, if they do make it past birth, according to Farney.
Calves suspected of having weak calf syndrome should have samples sent to a lab for testing and the producer should work with a veterinarian and nutritionist for diagnostics.
“If your animals are on dry, dormant forage they are essentially getting no vitamin A at the time,” Farney said.
When cattle consume excessive amounts of vitamin A, they store it in their liver. When their requirements are not being met, they will use that storage to meet their requirements.
“Cattle may have 2-4 months of vitamin A stored in them,” Farney said.
