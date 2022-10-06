In these dark and chaotic times it is easy to become discouraged and depressed. Where do we find reasons to keep going? For one thing, we need more joy spreaders and hope bringers. We have plenty of voices of doom, but not enough sources of joy and hope. However, we do have some great people who show us the way.
One example of a joy spreader I knew was Sister Lillian Harrington, a Mount Benedictine sister who died in 2014. She was a story teller and a party giver. She would often dramatize biblical stories and make the characters come alive. She used midrashing (the Jewish custom of embellishment of the scriptures) to dramatize them, especially giving voices to women. She also celebrated special days like St. Patrick’s Day, Epiphany, and All Saints’ Day with special dinners or parties. She even involved an introvert like me to be part of the fun.
When I look at people like Sister Joan Chittister, Oprah Winfrey, Pope Francis, and Nelson Mandela spreading hope, my spirits are lifted. They are able to find hope in the direst situations. Sister Joan looks at the oppression of the poor, corruption in religious institutions, and injustices in the political realm, and shows how to rise above the fray and bring about change. Oprah Winfrey often broadcasts interviews with people who show generosity or work for justice, thus making the world a better place. Pope Francis speaks of spiritual and physical impoverishment with a gentle, loving concern that instills hope. Nelson Mandela spent over 27 years in prison for his fight for black equality in South Africa, yet he did not become embittered or vengeful. He remained peace-loving and undeterred in his trust that one day he would be freed and apartheid would end.
We need more people today like Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish girl who is raising awareness about global warming and the need to make sure the earth will be habitable for future generations. I am sure people tried to tell her that there was nothing she could do about the environmental crisis, but she spoke out anyway. Another example is the Chicago millionaire, Pete Kadens, who is using his fortune to assure five inner city high schools that he would pay for all their students to get a college education. I am sure people told him that there was no way to organize that kind of monumental program, but he did it anyway. What’s more hopeful than getting people to care for the welfare of our planet and providing a college education for those who could not afford it?
We can all spread joy and hope by sharing our truth when lies endanger our democracy and human rights. We can offer hope by becoming involved in volunteer programs to care for the homeless, the hungry, and the abandoned. We can become involved in voting to change unjust laws. We can use our energy and resources to ensure that our neighborhoods and schools are safe and healthy. When we hear something negative happening in our town or city, we can offer some positive things that we know about that are hopeful.
By focusing on the good that we can do to overcome the evil forces around us, we can avoid becoming immobilized or feeling helpless. Certainly we can’t all be Sister Lillians, Sister Joans, Oprahs, Pope Francises, Nelson Mandelas, Greta Thunbergs, or Pete Kadens, but we can find ways to bring joy and hope to our corner of the world. By joining together we can help fill it with God’s abiding peace and joy.
