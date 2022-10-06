In these dark and chaotic times it is easy to become discouraged and depressed. Where do we find reasons to keep going? For one thing, we need more joy spreaders and hope bringers. We have plenty of voices of doom, but not enough sources of joy and hope. However, we do have some great people who show us the way.

One example of a joy spreader I knew was Sister Lillian Harrington, a Mount Benedictine sister who died in 2014. She was a story teller and a party giver. She would often dramatize biblical stories and make the characters come alive. She used midrashing (the Jewish custom of embellishment of the scriptures) to dramatize them, especially giving voices to women. She also celebrated special days like St. Patrick’s Day, Epiphany, and All Saints’ Day with special dinners or parties. She even involved an introvert like me to be part of the fun.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.