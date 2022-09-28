4-H is a community of young people across Atchison county and across Kansas who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills in partnerships with caring adults.

There are many reasons why parents should choose 4-H when looking at the options available for young people. We like to remind Atchison county folks that October is the start of another 4-H year and we invite families to join now. Also, remember that 4-H is not just for kids in the country. Wherever you live, there is a 4-H group in your area.

