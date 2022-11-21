More than 2000 years ago, a couple was getting ready to marry and start their life together. Were they madly in love? Were they neighbors who had grown up together and everyone assumed would end up as a couple? Was it an arranged marriage between two people who hardly knew each other? We will never know the details, but we will know them far better than most of the billions of other couples who have married before and since.

As devout Jews living in poverty in a country under foreign occupation, they had heard the stories of the oppression of their people countless times. They had also heard the sacred readings from the prophets who kept calling the people back to fidelity and promising them that a savior would come to rescue them. They could never have imagined what these words would soon mean to them personally and to the world.

